Large sperm whale strands on Mahia Beach, Hawke’s Bay

The 18m long marine mammal died after becoming beached.
news

1
Surgical equipment used during the operation

Woman sues over nude photos taken of her on operating table


00:25
2
Police are investigating after the incident in Emerald, Queensland.

Watch: The moment man attempts to kidnap 8-year-old girl outside hotel in Australia

3
Antonios (Anton) Crocaris.

Man dies after being mowed down by vehicle in Melbourne in incident that left 19 others injured

4
St John Ambulance (file picture).

Woman hurt by mobility scooter in Waikato

5
Police car generic.

One person dead in Far North crash

00:09
The 18m long marine mammal died after becoming beached.

Large sperm whale dies after stranding on Mahia Beach, Hawke's Bay

Writing on Facebook, a man who witnessed the stranding, says the whale is "18 metres long and 40 tons."

00:55
It was the Prime Minister's turn to cook dinner on Monday, but the Breakfast crew didn't seem that impressed with his efforts.

New Zealand's weird, odd and bizarre news in 2017

The country's "first cat", Bill English's pizza making skills and a robbery that got weird when a shark held up a service station all featured.

03:28
d

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed over 30,000 times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

02:20
They say "gaming disorders" can severely impact mental well-being, jobs and relationships.

World Health Organisation to classify excessive gaming as mental health condition by next year

Kiwi experts have also warned of the dangers from too much time spent in front of a screen.

02:15
Joy Cowley.

Much loved children's author Joy Cowley leads New Year Honours list

Cowley is among 26 Kiwis being recognised for their contribution to arts and culture this year.


 
