Large slip blocks Thames Coast Road in Coromandel

A large slip has blocked the southbound lane of Thames Coast Road on the west coast of the Coromandel Peninsula.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

The slip is described as being on the section of State Highway 25 road near Whakatete and Ngarimu Bays.

Police said in a statement contractors will be working to clear the slip, but the road is likely to be closed for a number of hours, possibly until midday.

Traffic management is currently in place.