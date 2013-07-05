 

Large slip blocks Thames Coast Road in Coromandel

A large slip has blocked the southbound lane of Thames Coast Road on the west coast of the Coromandel Peninsula.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle.

The slip is described as being on the section of State Highway 25 road near Whakatete and Ngarimu Bays.

Police said in a statement contractors will be working to clear the slip, but the road is likely to be closed for a number of hours, possibly until midday.

Traffic management is currently in place.

