Large shark prompts evacuation at Bay of Plenty beach

A large shark spotted swimming between the flags at a Bay of Plenty beach has prompted lifeguards to tell people to get out of the water today.

The shark, estimated to be a bronze whaler between two and three metres long, was sighted early this afternoon at Bowentown Beach near Waihi, and as of about 3.20pm it was still in the area.

Witness Paul Sherley said quite a few people from the nearby camping ground had made their way down to the beach to take a look since the sighting, and the shark was "just cruising up and down" in the shallows.

Bronze whaler attacks are uncommon, but with a maximum size of about three metres, they are large and powerful enough to inflict damage if humans are in the presence of their food.

While common in Australasian waters, they are near threatened in other parts of the world due to their slow reproduction rate and recreational fishing.

The most recent confirmed fatal attack by a bronze whaler in New Zealand was in 1976, when a spearfisher was killed on the other side of the Bay of Plenty at Te Kaha.