Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

A 50m section of the Pyramid Bridge near Gore has collapsed after a severe storm ripped through parts of the South Island yesterday.

A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.
A section of the bridge broke away late this morning, with Gore District Council fearing it may be travelling downstream and could pose a risk to other structures.

The Otama rural water supply scheme main pipeline was on the bridge and has been severed, the council said.

A post to the council's Facebook page confirmed they have now found the section of bridge which collapsed.

"Great news - we have found the 50m section of the bridge that broke off late this morning. It's size and weight ensured the section didn't travel too far downstream, only about 50 to 60 metres in fact. We have barriers in place at the bridge and detour maps will be put up."

Part of the Pyramid Bridge near Gore has collapsed.

Part of the Pyramid Bridge near Gore has collapsed.

The storm, remnants of Tropical Cyclone Fehi, combined with king tides, led to widespread flooding in Nelson, Westland, Buller and Dunedin.

"Ferocious winds" ravaged Greymouth and ripped open a rubbish dump that was closed for around 20 years, Grey Mayor Tony Kokshoorn told NZ Newswire.

Thousands of plastic bags were thrown onto the beach at Cobden Tip Head during the storm and are posing an environmental risk. Diggers are starting the clean-up.

The Grey district also suffered a huge amount of erosion from the winds, as the rainfall wasn't as high as anticipated, Mr Kokshoorn said.

The Greymouth CBD was closed for a time yesterday as debris, such as trees and parts of roofs, blew through the town.

