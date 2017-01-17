Large scrub fire south of Whitianga destroys four homes

Source:
The fire service is working to contain a scrub fire in the Thames-Coromandel district, south of Whitianga that’s destroyed four properties.
A spokesperson told 1 NEWS that homes threatened by the 20-acre fire have been evacuated from the area around Comers Rd, Kaimarama.
The fire service is setting up a command unit and will maintain a presence overnight.
There are currently four trucks still on scene.
They were notified of the fire just before 5pm.
