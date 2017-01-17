Large scrub fire south of Whitianga destroys four homes

The fire service is working to contain a scrub fire in the Thames-Coromandel district, south of Whitianga that’s destroyed four properties.

Fire engine Source: 1 NEWS

A spokesperson told 1 NEWS that homes threatened by the 20-acre fire have been evacuated from the area around Comers Rd, Kaimarama.

Large scrub fire in Kaimarama. Source: Facebook/ The Mercury Bay Informer

The fire service is setting up a command unit and will maintain a presence overnight.

There are currently four trucks still on scene.