Large scrub fire continues to burn near Palmerston North

A large scrub fire near Palmerston North is still raging despite efforts from firefighters to subdue it yesterday.

Smoke billows from a large vegetation fire near Bulls. Source: Supplied

Around 30 hectares was on fire at 5.30pm yesterday, before growing in size to 80 hectares later in the day.

The fire still remains 80 hectares in size this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning there are 17 ground appliances at the fire in Santoft, near Bulls, including several tankers and rural units.

Nearby Farmland Foods, which was evacuated as a precaution yesterday, is no longer at risk, the spokesperson says.

Forestry block Santoft Forest is also threatened by the blaze.

"This fire is creating considerable smoke drift to the east, with reports of smoke coming from the Manawatu Gorge, Woodville, and as far away as the Central Hawkes Bay," a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said yesterday.