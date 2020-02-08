Large scrub fire contained near Palmerston North

A large scrub fire near Palmerston North is now contained after raging for more than 12 hours.

Smoke billows from a large vegetation fire near Bulls. Source: Supplied

Around 30 hectares was on fire at 5.30pm yesterday, before growing in size to 80 hectares later in the day, with 80 hectares still on fire in the morning.

The fire in Santoft, near Bulls, has now been contained but crews remain on site to mop up, monitor flare-ups and dampen hot spots.

Two helicopters, nine fire trucks, two water tankers and a command unit are still at the site.

Local farmers also helped out yesterday by digging a fire break - actions the local volunteer fire service is praising as "heroic".

"We volunteer to do this, you don’t, that’s heros right there," it says.

The large fire comes just days before a total fire ban was set to begin in the region.

According to the Rangitikei Rural Fire Service, the Palmerston North, Manawatū and Rangitikei districts would put be under a complete fire ban from 8am on Wednesday.

"This fire is creating considerable smoke drift to the east, with reports of smoke coming from the Manawatū Gorge, Woodville, and as far away as the Central Hawke's Bay," a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said yesterday.