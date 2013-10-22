Large scrub fire burning in farm park near Blenheim

Police are urging locals and motorists to avoid the Wither Hills Farm Park area near Blenheim as a large scrub fire burns in the park.

Emergency services were alerted to a fire breaking out in the park at about 2.30pm.

Fire appliance Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the Fire Service is working to bring the fire under control and helicopters are being used.

Police are urging people and motorists to avoid the area, be responsible and follow the directions of emergency services.

Wither Hills Farm Park is a working sheep and cattle farm covering 1,100 hectares and extends the full length of the southern boundary of the Blenheim urban area.