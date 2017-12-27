Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

A fire has broken out at New Zealand's largest cemetery in Auckland this afternoon.

Footage of a large scrub fire, which appears to have spread to the trees in the Waikumete Cemetery on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden, was posted to the RNZ Twitter feed just before 1pm.

The cemetery is the largest in New Zealand covering an area of 108 hectares. It has served as Auckland's main cemetery since 1908.

A spokesperson for the Auckland Council says the fire isn't threatening any properties at this stage and although the cemetery hasn't been evacuated, people are being asked to stay away while the fire is brought under control.

The cemetery borders the Auckland western rail line, although there are no trains running today according to Auckland Transports holiday schedule.