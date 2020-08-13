Large queues, congestion at Covid-19 testing stations in Auckland, Hamilton and Rotorua

There are large queues at Covid-19 testing stations in Auckland, Hamilton and Rotorua.

Vehicles queuing for Covid-19 testing station at Auckland's Eden Terrace on August 13. Source: 1 NEWS

There have been people waiting at testing stations in Eden Terrace and on the North Shore in Auckland, and Rotorua long before opening time.

There were also queues at Hamilton's Claudelands Event Centre before the 9am opening time.

One person was held by police after an incident there yesterday.

Auckland Transport says there is traffic congestion near testing sites and is asking people who aren't there for medical reasons to avoid the area.

1 NEWS' Sam Kelway said there were hundreds of people waiting at a new station at Rotorua International Stadium, with people joining the line from 6.30am, several hours before opening time.

The queue stretches for at least a kilometre but those spoken to say the longest they’ve waited is about an hour.

People queue in their car for a test at Rotorua International Stadium on August 13 Source: 1 NEWS

Many waiting for a test are close contacts, or worked at the tourist locations visited by the family who travelled to Rotorua.

People spoke yesterday of waiting over four hours for a test at various locations.

Around 3500 Aucklanders were tested yesterday.

On TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield acknowledged the long wait times.

"Many many New Zealanders came out to get tested, not just in Tāmaki Makaurau and around the motu to be tested yesterday and some of them waited a while and I want to thank them."

In Auckland, there are testing stations at 15 locations: Coast to Coast Wellsford Medical Centre, Coast to Coast Walkworth, Eventfinda Stadium Carpark (Wairau Valley), White Cross St Lukes Accident & Urgent Medical, Health New Lynn, Henderson Specialty Centre, Botany Road CTC, Local Doctors Airport Oaks, Otara Town Centre CTC, Takanini Urgent Care, Waiheke Medical Centre, Northcote, Eden Terrace, Henderson and Wiri.