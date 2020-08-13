TODAY |

Large queues already at Covid-19 testing stations in Auckland, Hamilton

Source:  1 NEWS

There are already queues at Covid-19 testing stations in Auckland and Hamilton

Vehicles queuing for Covid-19 testing station at Auckland's Eden Terrace on August 13. Source: 1 NEWS

There have been people waiting at a testing station in Eden Terrace, Auckland, with one person telling 1 NEWS around 80 cars were in line, 40 minutes before the 8am opening time.

People who were already waiting on foot will be tested, but no-one else will be allowed to join that queue.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Breakfast’s Victor Waters says there are over 100 vehicles in line at a test site on Auckland’s North Shore. Source: Breakfast

There are also queues at Hamilton's Claudelands Event Centre, which doesn't open until 9am.

One person was held by police after an incident there yesterday.

People spoke yesterday of waiting over four hours for a test at various locations.

On TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield acknowledged the long wait times.

"Many many New Zealanders came out to get tested, not just in Tāmaki Makaurau and around the motu to be tested yesterday and some of them waited a while and I want to thank them." 

In Auckland, there are testing stations at 15 locations: Coast to Coast Wellsford Medical Centre, Coast to Coast Walkworth, Eventfinda Stadium Carpark (Wairau Valley), White Cross St Lukes Accident & Urgent Medical, Health New Lynn, Henderson Specialty Centre, Botany Road CTC, Local Doctors Airport Oaks, Otara Town Centre CTC, Takanini Urgent Care, Waiheke Medical Centre, Northcote, Eden Terrace, Henderson and Wiri.

Tests are also free at GPs and urgent care clinics. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Hamilton and Waikato
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:07
Student from Auckland's Mt Albert Grammar tests positive for Covid-19
2
Experts fear Covid-19 could have been spreading in Auckland for weeks
3
LIVE: Auckland into second day of Alert Level 3, Rotorua on high alert
4
Wage subsidy, business support signalled by Government following new Covid-19 outbreak
5
More Covid-19 infections will 'almost certainly' emerge following Mt Albert Grammar case, Dr Bloomfield says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Morning Briefing August 13: The race to contain Covid-19 as new case emerges
01:07

Student from Auckland's Mt Albert Grammar tests positive for Covid-19
00:26

Staff at Rotorua BurgerFuel and a cafe isolating after visit from woman with Covid-19

02:52

Are you making the most of the Government’s improved Covid-Tracer App?