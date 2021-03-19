Large police presence in Epsom, Auckland, after two people stabbed to death

Emergency services are at a property in the Auckland suburb of Epsom after two people were stabbed to death around midday.
There are a number of police officers and cars surrounding a property at The Drive in Epsom and a cordon has been placed around it.
Detective Inspector Scott Beard confirmed a third person had been found at the property and has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.
Police were called to the scene at about 11.30am after reports of a stabbing incident where multiple people were injured, he said.
The two people who died were initially found with critical injuries. First aid was immediately given, but they died at the scene.
"Police are making a number of initial inquiries to establish what exactly has taken place."
St John confirmed to 1 NEWS they were called to the scene shortly before 11.30am. Two ambulances were dispatched with a rapid response team.
Officials at nearby Epsom Normal Primary School said they hadn't been made aware of any incidents.
Police will remain in the area for the rest of today.
Beard — who has worked on a number of high-profile cases throughout his career, including the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane — is expected to provide an update at 2pm.
