Large police presence in Epsom, Auckland, after two people stabbed to death

Emergency services are at a property in the Auckland suburb of Epsom after two people were stabbed to death around midday.

There are a number of police officers and cars surrounding a property at The Drive in Epsom and a cordon has been placed around it.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard confirmed a third person had been found at the property and has been taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Police were called to the scene at about 11.30am after reports of a stabbing incident where multiple people were injured, he said.

Police swarm property in Auckland’s Epsom amid reports of a violent incident Source: 1 NEWS

The two people who died were initially found with critical injuries. First aid was immediately given, but they died at the scene.

"Police are making a number of initial inquiries to establish what exactly has taken place."

St John confirmed to 1 NEWS they were called to the scene shortly before 11.30am. Two ambulances were dispatched with a rapid response team.

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident in Epsom. Source: 1 NEWS

Officials at nearby Epsom Normal Primary School said they hadn't been made aware of any incidents.

Police will remain in the area for the rest of today.

Beard — who has worked on a number of high-profile cases throughout his career, including the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane — is expected to provide an update at 2pm.

The press conference will be streamed live on 1news.co.nz and on the 1 NEWS Facebook page.