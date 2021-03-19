TODAY |

Large police presence in Epsom, Auckland, after two people stabbed to death

Source:  1 NEWS

Emergency services are at a property in the Auckland suburb of Epsom after two people were stabbed to death around midday. 

A large number of police are at the scene, which remains cordoned off as investigations continue. Source: 1 NEWS

There are a number of police officers and cars surrounding a property at The Drive in Epsom and a cordon has been placed around it.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard confirmed a third person had been found at the property and has been taken to hospital with critical injuries. 

Police were called to the scene at about 11.30am after reports of a stabbing incident where multiple people were injured, he said.

Police swarm property in Auckland’s Epsom amid reports of a violent incident Source: 1 NEWS

The two people who died were initially found with critical injuries. First aid was immediately given, but they died at the scene.

"Police are making a number of initial inquiries to establish what exactly has taken place."

St John confirmed to 1 NEWS they were called to the scene shortly before 11.30am. Two ambulances were dispatched with a rapid response team.

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident in Epsom. Source: 1 NEWS

Officials at nearby Epsom Normal Primary School said they hadn't been made aware of any incidents. 

Police will remain in the area for the rest of today.

Beard — who has worked on a number of high-profile cases throughout his career, including the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane — is expected to provide an update at 2pm. 

The press conference will be streamed live on 1news.co.nz and on the 1 NEWS Facebook page. 

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
