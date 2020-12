Large plumes of smoke can be seen rising from a blaze on Matakana Island in the Western Bay of Plenty this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ were first called to the scene at 3:20pm.

In a video sent to 1 NEWS, smoke can be seen spilling out over the ocean from the southern end of the island as a group of jetskiers make their way past it.

A fire crew and two helicopters have been sent to tackle blaze which is 500 x 500 metres in size.