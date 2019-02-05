Large patch of vegetation ablaze near SH83 in Waitaki District

A vegetation fire has broken out in the Waitaki District near the Canterbury and Otago provincial border.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says up to 10 fire engines and two helicopters are battling a large vegetation fire near State Highway 83.

The fire is halfway through Duntroon and Georgetown on a rural property covering between six to ten hectares of grass and trees.

Strong north easterlies winds are fanning the blaze.

There have been no reports of any injuries and no structures are threatened.