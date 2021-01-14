TODAY |

Large parts of Wellington Regional Hospital 'smoke-logged' after overnight fire

A fire is being extinguished in Wellington Regional Hospital after a fire broke out in the early morning.

Fire Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS an alarm at the Newtown hospital went off at 2am. Crews from Wellington and the Hutt Valley were called to the blaze.

The fire service reported large parts of the main hospital building were “smoke-logged”. Crews found the fire in the plan room of the building.

The fire is under control and is being extinguished, Fire and Emermency said.

No evacuations were needed.

