Large part of the South Island has already received three times December's average monthly rainfall

Source:  1 NEWS

Much of the South Island has already received three times December's average monthly rainfall in a wet start to summer.

NIWA's observed rainfall for December 2019 Source: NIWA

According to a newly released map by NIWA, recent deluges has seen tourist hotspots Queenstown and Wanaka among the places receiving "300% of normal" rainfall for the month.

"Most of the South Island has already received more than its monthly normal rainfall (in green)!

"The outlined area has observed more than 3x its monthly normal rainfall (in white)," NIWA outlined in a tweet this evening.

Flash flooding has swamped homes, leaving a mess for some Wellington residents. Source: 1 NEWS

Authorities say it could take up to 36 hours for at least one of the two bridges to be reconnected in Rangitata, Timaru District.

Until that time a state of emergency will remain in the region, with those stranded needing to be airlifted out.

A Civil Defence update says there are 970 tourists stuck in Franz Josef, with the State Highway that connects the West Coast due to be closed for "many weeks" due to damage on Mt Hercules.

Flooding has left tourists and locals stranded in South Canterbury. Source: 1 NEWS

Further north, flash flooding in Wellington left a mess for residents to clean up, as wastewater overflowed in Porirua.

Public urged to stay out of flood, sea waters as Porirua wastewater treatment plant overflows

