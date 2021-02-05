Large Palmerston North blaze nearly contained after firebreaks created

A large blaze west of Palmerston North has been 90 per cent contained but is still burning in the centre.
Fire and Emergency were have been battling the fire between Himatangi and Tangimoana since 6pm last night.
Last night fire breaks were created around the blaze using heavy machinery.
A spokesperson said six helicopters and 50 people were at the site but those numbers would be reduced throughout the afternoon.
Crews are expecting to be on scene for a couple of days to create blackout lines right around the fire perimeter.