Large Otago fire reducing visibility on State Highway 83

A large blaze in Otago is reducing visibility on State Highway 83.

Otago fire

Otago fire

Source: Facebook/ Vickie Cross

The Fire Service was called to the scene just after 1.30pm after the blaze started at Otematata Station, a large farm in the area.

A fire spokesperson said five crews were in attendance along with two helicopters and another two are on their way to help fight the fire.

He said the blaze was currently 1.4km by 1km wide.

It’s understood that no houses are under threat currently.

SH83 runs inland from SH1 at Pukeuri to Omarama. 

