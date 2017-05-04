Large operation underway in upper North Island to contain fungal plant disease

The battle has begun to contain myrtle rust, a fungal plant disease which could devastate New Zealand's manuka honey industry.

Myrtle rust has been found at a tree nursery in the Northland town on Kerikeri in five pohutukawa seedlings, one of the species that could be at severe risk if the fungus takes hold after this first discovery of it on the New Zealand mainland.

MPI staff are checking for signs of myrtle rust at some 800 high-risk surveillance sites across the upper North Island, including 300 sites in Northland.

In addition, DOC officials have started targeted searches of myrtle species across conservation land.

A field headquarters has been set up at the DOC office in Kerikeri, says Geoff Gwyn of the Ministry for Primary Industries.

"They've already sprayed the affected property with a fungicide and are now working out from the nursery in a methodical manner, searching myrtle species trees in the wider area for signs of the disease," Mr Gwyn says.

"The nursery itself is under biosecurity controls and restrictions are in place on the movement of plants and people on and off the property.

"We have also contacted all other nurseries in the area to prevent the movement of any infected plants out of the area," he said.

He described diseases such as myrtle rust as notoriously difficult to control, overseas there has never been a successful eradication of myrtle rust.

In a statement, MPI said myrtle rush could "seriously affect" plants such as pohutukawa, rata, manuka, eucalypts and feijoa.