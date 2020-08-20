TODAY |

Large number of Kiwis have fallen victim to fake news, Netsafe survey finds

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwis are getting caught up on what's fact and what's fiction with half of New Zealanders surveyed recently admitting they're fallen for fake news stories. 

In most cases it’s due to a misleading article or headline, the agency found. Source: 1 NEWS

According to the recent Netsafe survey, 93 per cent of people have heard the term 'fake news' and nearly half of Kiwis are concerned about accidentally spreading it. 

“People spreading false and misleading information is not a new phenomenon,” says CEO Martin Cocker. 

“However, it is now much easier for anyone to publish and share information online.”

Eight out of 10 New Zealanders said they recall seeing fake news on social media. Just over half have seen it on online news sites and 40 per cent have read it in print newspapers. 

Social media has seen a rise in those believing some outlandish tales. Source: Seven Sharp

Variances in the public's "digital literacy" has meant that critical thinking when it comes to what people read online has never been so important, says Mr Cocker. 

A generational divide may also be responsible with older and younger generations thinking the other is to blame for fake information. 

From younger people, 72 per cent believe that older people are more likely to believe in fake news.

While 66 per cent of people aged over 50 think young people will believe in fake news. 

New Zealand
Internet
