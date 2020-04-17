Large number of Covid-19 results come back negative from voluntary testing centre in Queenstown

Half of the results from a random Covid-19 testing centre in Queenstown have come back negative.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Set up yesterday, the temporary clinic saw 343 supermarket employees and customers volunteering to be tested outside the Queenstown Pak' N Save.

The Ministry of Health is setting up further random surveillance testing centres around the country, in a bid to help the Government establish whether the virus exists within the community. Those being tested do not have to show symptoms of coronavirus.

Dr Caroline McElnay, Director of Public Health, confirmed the outcome of the first lot of results today.

“About half of those tests have already been processed and are all negative to date,” said Dr McElnay.

READ MORE Ministry of Health expands random surveillance Covid-19 testing stations around the country

DHBs in Queenstown, Waikato and Canterbury are all undertaking the targeted testing.

“A similar approach is being taken in Canterbury with another 250 people being tested at a supermarket today,” said Dr McElnay.

In Waikato there will also be asymptomatic testing at supermarkets in five different places - Otorohanga, Hamilton, Matamata, Cambridge and Te Awamutu.

The surveillance testing stations are completely voluntary and Dr McElnay said there has been quite a high uptake in those wanting to be tested.

She said the level of community transmission in New Zealand is “currently low” but this kind of random surveillance testing is helpful.