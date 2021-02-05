TODAY |

Large Manawatū forestry fire now contained

Source:  1 NEWS

A large fire in a forestry block west of Palmerston North has now been contained.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The blaze near Himatangi began last night, sending smoke and ash over nearby properties. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand services were called to the fire at Tangimoana Forest on Lake Road, Aurora Downs at 6pm on Thursday.

The fire had burned through 53 hectares of forestry as of 7am yesterday.

read more
Fire crews bring Manawatū forestry fire that's burned through 53 hectares under control

One helicopter, ground fire crews and heavy machinery will be at the scene today to strengthen containment lines and manage any hotspots, Principal Rural Fire Officer Bradley Shanks said today in a statement.

"Crews have done a great job and worked very hard since the fire started 6pm Thursday night to get the it fully contained," Shanks said.

"There is minimal smoke out on the fire ground this morning but we do expect to have crews remaining at the fire for a few more days to finish mopping up the last of the fire."

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Christchurch woman missing since November prompts public appeal from police
2
Whakatāne primary school ravaged by fire in early morning blaze
3
Generation of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll campaign for adult playground in Christchurch
4
Melanoma NZ launches free spot mole check van, as 10 Kiwis a day are diagnosed
5
Applicants wanted for $200,000 Queenstown units
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Fiordland tourist operator welcomes Auditor-General's inquiry into Govt's 'flawed' Covid-19 tourism fund
00:30

Whakatāne primary school ravaged by fire in early morning blaze
03:30

Father, daughter duo share family story of captaining waka as Waitangi Day celebrations begin
01:32

Waitangi Dawn Service: 'Striving for better, holding hope for the future'