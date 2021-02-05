Large Manawatū forestry fire now contained

A large fire in a forestry block west of Palmerston North has now been contained.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand services were called to the fire at Tangimoana Forest on Lake Road, Aurora Downs at 6pm on Thursday.

The fire had burned through 53 hectares of forestry as of 7am yesterday.

One helicopter, ground fire crews and heavy machinery will be at the scene today to strengthen containment lines and manage any hotspots, Principal Rural Fire Officer Bradley Shanks said today in a statement.

"Crews have done a great job and worked very hard since the fire started 6pm Thursday night to get the it fully contained," Shanks said.