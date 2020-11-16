Large majority of Kiwis still in support of closed borders and mask wearing, poll finds

New Zealanders are still in favour of strict measures to keep Covid-19 at the border despite support dipping during October, a recent report has found.

Source: istock.com

The lastest Ipsos New Zealand Issues Monitor report shows 75 per cent of New Zealanders support the continued closure of the border as well as compulsory mask wearing in public.

Support for compulsory face mask wearing has gained public support in the last month, jumping to 75 per cent in November from 63 per cent in October.

The percentage of those supporting the border restrictions is still down from April, when 87 per cent of New Zealanders backed the closure. However, support increased in November to 75 per cent, up five percentage points from October.