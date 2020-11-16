TODAY |

Large majority of Kiwis still in support of closed borders and mask wearing, poll finds

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealanders are still in favour of strict measures to keep Covid-19 at the border despite support dipping during October, a recent report has found.

Source: istock.com

The lastest Ipsos New Zealand Issues Monitor report shows 75 per cent of New Zealanders support the continued closure of the border as well as compulsory mask wearing in public.

Support for compulsory face mask wearing has gained public support in the last month, jumping to 75 per cent in November from 63 per cent in October.

The percentage of those supporting the border restrictions is still down from April, when 87 per cent of New Zealanders backed the closure. However, support increased in November to 75 per cent, up five percentage points from October.

The precision of Ipsos online polls are calculated using a credibility interval with a poll of 1000 accurate to +/- 3.5 percentage points.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:48
Jacinda Ardern says public bears some responsibility for housing crisis after failed taxation attempts
2
Body found three months after man disappeared in Bay of Plenty
3
Man in critical condition after crashing into tree as police followed him after bank 'incident'
4
WorkSafe files charges against 13 parties in wake of Whakaari/White Island tragedy
5
Four new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation today, none in community
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:02

WorkSafe files charges against 13 parties in wake of Whakaari/White Island tragedy

Body found three months after man disappeared in Bay of Plenty
05:17

NZ exports down 35% amid Covid-19 crisis, but businesses showing resilience — study

Inquiry looks into dodgy pricing at NZ supermarkets, but are they too big to bring down?