Large Kaikoura ocean swells push large sea wall blocks onto road

Large ocean swells overnight off the Kaikoura coast have pushed sea wall blocks lining State Highway 1 onto the road, delaying its opening this morning.

The sea wall blocks are at Ohau Point and are only half the height they will be once fully built.

The south side of SH1, from Goose Bay to Peketa, is scheduled to reopen at 7am.

However, NZ Transport Agency says people should be aware 10am is the time for next update at Ohau Point.

Motorists can get these updates from the NZTA's page on Kaikoura traffic routes.

NZTA advise southbound traffic from Blenheim use the alternate route – SH63, SH6, SH65, SH7 and back onto SH1 at Waipara.