Large house fire causes evacuations in Dunedin neighbourhood

A large house fire has caused evacuations in a Dunedin neighbourhood this evening.
The blaze on Beaconsfield Rd, near the Otago Harbour began around 4:30pm this afternoon.
According to Otago Civil Defence and Emergency Management the Portobello Bowling Club at 5 Sherwood St has also been opened for evacuees.
"Our Dunedin-based team is working with Police and Fire and Emergency personnel to support Portobello residents affected by the fire in Beaconsfield Road.
"We will update when we have further information - in the meantime, residents are asked to follow the instructions of emergency services."
Fire and Emergency NZ say seven fire trucks are on the scene and all persons are accounted for.
It says strong winds are making the fire "hard to control."