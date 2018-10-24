Large house fire causes evacuations in Dunedin neighbourhood

A large house fire has caused evacuations in a Dunedin neighbourhood this evening.

Source: 1 NEWS

The blaze on Beaconsfield Rd, near the Otago Harbour began around 4:30pm this afternoon.

According to Otago Civil Defence and Emergency Management the Portobello Bowling Club at 5 Sherwood St has also been opened for evacuees.

"Our Dunedin-based team is working with Police and Fire and Emergency personnel to support Portobello residents affected by the fire in Beaconsfield Road.

"We will update when we have further information - in the meantime, residents are asked to follow the instructions of emergency services."

Fire and Emergency NZ say seven fire trucks are on the scene and all persons are accounted for.