TODAY |

Large house fire causes evacuations in Dunedin neighbourhood

Source:  1 NEWS

A large house fire has caused evacuations in a Dunedin neighbourhood this evening.

Source: 1 NEWS

The blaze on Beaconsfield Rd, near the Otago Harbour began around 4:30pm this afternoon.

According to Otago Civil Defence and Emergency Management the Portobello Bowling Club at 5 Sherwood St has also been opened for evacuees.

"Our Dunedin-based team is working with Police and Fire and Emergency personnel to support Portobello residents affected by the fire in Beaconsfield Road.

"We will update when we have further information - in the meantime, residents are asked to follow the instructions of emergency services."

Fire and Emergency NZ say seven fire trucks are on the scene and all persons are accounted for.

It says strong winds are making the fire "hard to control."

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Six new cases of Covid-19 recorded in NZ today
2
Contestant dies after completing Wipeout game show obstacle course
3
How small is too small? 'Cosy' Wellington flat may not legally be a bedroom
4
Furious White House reporters shout at Mike Pence after he abruptly ends briefing without questions
5
Jacinda Ardern isn’t unbeatable, assures Sir John Key after National's huge election defeat
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Child airlifted to hospital after water incident in West Auckland

Live power lines being 'deliberately cut' in rural Waikato

00:39

National was 'far too focused on ourselves', but will come back stronger - Judith Collins

Southland highway closed after serious crash between milk tanker, car