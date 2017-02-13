 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Large Hawke's Bay fire destroys homes, may burn for days

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A large fire near Waimarama Road east of Hastings may burn for several days, the Fire Service says, and it has already burned a considerable area.

Civil Defence today put a state of emergency in place in the Hastings District due to the large wildfire and several other fires in the district.

Dozens of fire crews have been brought in to fight the fire in the hills near Waimarama Rd.
Source: 1 NEWS

Civil Defence said the most concerning is the large "Stage 5" (the highest rating) fire near Waimarama Road which has burned one home to the ground and is being fought by dozens of firefighters, and the fight will continue overnight.

A about 37 people have now been evacuated from 20 homes in the Craggy Range Rd area, and the residents of about 23 homes on the Waimarama side will be allowed to return to their homes this evening.

Another fire is being fought on Puketitiri Road and two other fires - one on Endsleigh Road in Havelock North and one on Colin White Road - are now under control.

This was the scene today in Te Hauke.
Source: Supplied

It is believed that cell phone coverage in the area could be affected overnight, as the cell tower is running on backup power and is in the centre of the fire area.

Are you nearby and safe? If so, please send photos and video to news@tvnz.co.nz

Two houses have been destroyed by the fires and a Fire Service spokesperson earlier said four others are threatened by the Waimarama Rd fire.

No injuries or stock losses have been reported, and all of the resident of threatened homes have been successfully evacuated.

Waimarama Rd was closed for part of today, but has since been has reopened to allow people in and out. 

A house near Waimarama Road burns during a wildfire in Hawke's Bay.

A house near Waimarama Road burns during a wildfire in Hawke's Bay.

Source: John Wut

Welfare centres in Waimarama and Havelock North have been set up for displaced residents.

Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule is urging Waimarama and Ocean Beach residents to conserve water and for Hastings residents to be extra vigilant when it comes to anything that could cause another fire to spark.

More than fifteen fire trucks have been sent to the fire as well as about five helicopters and resources from across the lower North Island are being brought in to provide assistance.

A Fire Service spokesperson said the fire could burn for more than a day.

High winds keep igniting hot spots on the farm on Colin White Road in Poukawa, Hawke's Bay. The family on the farm have been evacuated.

High winds keep igniting hot spots on the farm on Colin White Road in Poukawa, Hawke's Bay. The family on the farm have been evacuated.

Source: John Cannon

Evacuations of properties took place at the Waimarama Rd fire, and Hastings District Council said schools in the area were contacted.

Power was cut to about 707 properties in the Waimarama and Ocean Beach areas this afternoon, after Unison decided it was required for safety. It has since been restored.

A fire in the hills near Waimarama, Hawke's Bay.

A fire in the hills near Waimarama, Hawke's Bay.

Source: Facebook

The region today experienced very hot conditions, with temperatures in Hastings and Napier peaking at about 34 degrees by 4pm.

Hawke's Bay has recorded its driest-ever January, according to MetService, with just an average of 5.2mm of rain during the month - the last time a drought was declared in the region was in 2013.

Related

Hawke's Bay

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:23
1
Lauaki and Messam were best mates, serving as groomsmen at each other's weddings during their time playing together.

Watch: Emotional Liam Messam fights back tears when shown pictures of himself and Sione Lauaki

00:25
2
Several fire engines and helicopters have been dispatched to fight the fire, which is being fanned by brisk winds.

Two large fires in Port Hills south of Christchurch

3
A house near Waimarama Road burns during a wildfire in Hawke's Bay.

Large Hawke's Bay fire destroys homes, may burn for days

4
Volunteers push stranded whales off the sand in Golden Bay.

Father and children in campervan see stranded whales in Golden Bay, get out and push them off sand

00:47
5
Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears


02:48
MetService says the capital had the fewest 'beach days' last month of any summer in the past three decades.

If you live in Wellington, you've probably had the worst summer in memory

MetService says the capital had the fewest 'beach days' last month of any summer in the past three decades.

00:47
Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears

"I know it's live TV... I'm sorry for swearing, and I'm sorry for starting again," said an apologetic Adele.

01:56
1 NEWS reporter Will Hine looks at the science behind whale strandings.

Golden Bay stranding: Why are pilot whales so drawn to Farewell Spit?

Kiwis have been asking our reporters at Farewell Spit this question. 1 News' Will Hine put it to the experts.

01:30
s

Grieving Warriors NRL prop 'in shock' over hero Sione Lauaki: 'I ended up growing my hair to mirror him'

James Gavet, like many Kelston Boys High students, used Lauaki's rise to the All Blacks as inspiration.


00:25
Around 300 whales could be left to decompose in the marine environment, instead of being allowed to drift out to sea.

'It's not a nice thing to have to do' - DOC begins grim task of dealing with 300 dead whales

This stranding has left so many dead whales that the normal process won't do.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ