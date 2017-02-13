Large Hawke's Bay fire destroys homes, may burn for days

A large fire near Waimarama Road east of Hastings may burn for several days, the Fire Service says, and it has already burned a considerable area.

Civil Defence today put a state of emergency in place in the Hastings District due to the large wildfire and several other fires in the district.

Civil Defence said the most concerning is the large "Stage 5" (the highest rating) fire near Waimarama Road which has burned one home to the ground and is being fought by dozens of firefighters, and the fight will continue overnight.

A about 37 people have now been evacuated from 20 homes in the Craggy Range Rd area, and the residents of about 23 homes on the Waimarama side will be allowed to return to their homes this evening.

Another fire is being fought on Puketitiri Road and two other fires - one on Endsleigh Road in Havelock North and one on Colin White Road - are now under control.

It is believed that cell phone coverage in the area could be affected overnight, as the cell tower is running on backup power and is in the centre of the fire area.

Two houses have been destroyed by the fires and a Fire Service spokesperson earlier said four others are threatened by the Waimarama Rd fire.

No injuries or stock losses have been reported, and all of the resident of threatened homes have been successfully evacuated.

Waimarama Rd was closed for part of today, but has since been has reopened to allow people in and out.

A house near Waimarama Road burns during a wildfire in Hawke's Bay. Source: John Wut

Welfare centres in Waimarama and Havelock North have been set up for displaced residents.

Hastings Mayor Lawrence Yule is urging Waimarama and Ocean Beach residents to conserve water and for Hastings residents to be extra vigilant when it comes to anything that could cause another fire to spark.

More than fifteen fire trucks have been sent to the fire as well as about five helicopters and resources from across the lower North Island are being brought in to provide assistance.

A Fire Service spokesperson said the fire could burn for more than a day.

High winds keep igniting hot spots on the farm on Colin White Road in Poukawa, Hawke's Bay. The family on the farm have been evacuated. Source: John Cannon

Evacuations of properties took place at the Waimarama Rd fire, and Hastings District Council said schools in the area were contacted.

Power was cut to about 707 properties in the Waimarama and Ocean Beach areas this afternoon, after Unison decided it was required for safety. It has since been restored.

A fire in the hills near Waimarama, Hawke's Bay. Source: Facebook

The region today experienced very hot conditions, with temperatures in Hastings and Napier peaking at about 34 degrees by 4pm.