Large fire threatens conservation land on Chatham Islands

Emergency services have been fighting a fire on the Chatham Islands since early yesterday.

Bush on fire Source: 1 NEWS

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf - Owenga Road.

The fire has currently burnt through more then 1500 hectares and is threatening conservation land.

Craig Cottrill, Principal Rural Fire Officer spoke to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, saying: "The very remote location means the fire is difficult to access."

"Because of this, and dry and windy conditions, our focus until now has been precautionary work around structures, cutting firebreaks in case of a wind shift. We have had eight Fire and Emergency volunteers and four Department of Conservation staff working, as well as three local contractors."