Large fire threatening homes in central Christchurch

A large fire has broken out at a property on the corner of Pages Road and Anzac Drive in Christchurch this evening, and it is threatening other properties.
The Fire Service was called to the property about 6.30pm, and it was described as being "well-involved".
Police have evacuated people from the area and there are five fire crews on the scene.
The cause is unknown, but it is being treated as being suspicious until proven otherwise.
