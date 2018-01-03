Large fire on slopes of Wanaka mountain now contained

A large fire on the lower slopes of Mt Alpha has now been contained by emergency services in Wanaka.

Fire engines, a water tanker, ambulance and police earlier rushed through busy holiday traffic to get it under control as it spread in the Mount Aspiring Rd area around 4pm today.

As well as the 14 appliances, six choppers with monsoon buckets also helped fight the blaze.

The fire was close to homes and situated behind the Top 10 Holiday Park.

The fire spread to 200 hectares and has now shifted up-hill, towards Roy Peak, away from houses.



Dunedin resident Robert Aitken arrived at the campground yesterday and says he's keeping a close eye on the fire.

He says he feels: "It could get very dangerous very quickly".

The Top 10 Holiday Park hasn't been evacuated due to the fire.

A large fire rages on the slopes of Mt Roy near homes in Wanaka. Source: Facebook/Brooke Harwood