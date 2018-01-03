 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Large fire on slopes of Wanaka mountain now contained

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A large fire on the lower slopes of Mt Alpha has now been contained by emergency services in Wanaka. 

The fire broke out behind houses and a holiday park and has spread over a wide area.
Source: 1 NEWS

Fire engines, a water tanker, ambulance and police earlier rushed through busy holiday traffic to get it under control as it spread in the Mount Aspiring Rd area around 4pm today.

As well as the 14 appliances, six choppers with monsoon buckets also helped fight the blaze.

The fire was close to homes and situated behind the Top 10 Holiday Park.

The fire spread to 200 hectares and has now shifted up-hill, towards Roy Peak, away from houses.

Emergency services are rushing to get the blaze under control as it spreads.
Source: Nicola Earle/1 NEWS

Dunedin resident Robert Aitken arrived at the campground yesterday and says he's keeping a close eye on the fire.

He says he feels: "It could get very dangerous very quickly".

The Top 10 Holiday Park hasn't been evacuated due to the fire.

A large fire rages on the slopes of Mt Roy near homes in Wanaka.

A large fire rages on the slopes of Mt Roy near homes in Wanaka.

Source: Facebook/Brooke Harwood

There has been no indication of any damage to surrounding properties and it is not yet known what caused the fire.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The opener became the first batsman to score three international centuries in Tauranga.

LIVE: Southee twice in first over for Black Caps after Munro century sets Windies colossal total

00:16
2
Severe thunderstorms have been forecast for much of the North Island.

Flash flooding turns Palmerston North road into river as wild weather hits

00:40
3
Fighting between the group of males near Massey Pool Park escalated in a nearby carpark.

Kicks and punches fly in graphic video of young men fighting near South Auckland public pool

02:02
4
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Ferocious weather set to hammer North Island with thunderstorms, and flash flooding possible

5
Police emergency scene

One person dead after car and motorcycle crash in Christchurch

00:39
The fire broke out behind houses and a holiday park and has spread over a wide area.

Large fire on slopes of Wanaka mountain now contained

Witnesses say the fire on the slopes of Mt Alpha is near the Top 10 Holiday Park.

02:02
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Ferocious weather set to hammer North Island with thunderstorms, and flash flooding possible

Heavy rain warnings are now in place for several regions with Auckland expected to get 70-90mm of rain tomorrow.

To cut in or not cut in – that is the question.

Holiday traffic expected to cause headaches north of Auckland and in Waikato

Motorists are being reminded to stay patient and expect delays.

00:24
The accident happened on the “Devil’s Curve” around 70km, north of Lima.

At least 30 dead after bus plunges from 'Devil's Curve' highway onto rocky beach in Peru

Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometres north of Lima.

00:35
Logan Paul apologises after getting slammed for sharing footage of a body hanging in a Japanese forest known as a suicide spot.

'I don't expect to be forgiven' - YouTube star apologises for posting video of dead body

Critics say what was offensive was Logan Paul's giggling and joking about the body.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 