Large fire at Rotorua medical centre

Emergency services are responding to a large fire in a Rotorua medical centre.

Crews were called just after 2pm to reports of the blaze at the Lakescare Medical Centre on Tutanekai St.

Witnesses on the street say they can see large amounts of smoke coming out of the front of the building.

Rover Teau, manager of the nearby Fat Dog Café & Bar told 1 NEWS that there’s three fire trucks at the scene and one ambulance.