Large fire rages on slopes of Wanaka mountain near homes

Flames can be seen on the lower slopes of Mt Roy as emergency services race to put out a blaze that has just started near Wanaka.

Fire engines, a water tanker, ambulance and police have been rushing through busy holiday traffic to get it under control as it spreads in the Mount Aspiring Rd area.

As well as the 11 appliances, three choppers with monsoon buckets have also been brought in to help fight the blaze.

A large fire rages on the slopes of Mt Roy near homes in Wanaka. Source: Facebook/Brooke Harwood

The fire is close to homes and is situated behind the Top 10 Holiday Park.

It is believed the fire has spread to 10–15 hectares in size. A fire spokesperson was unable to say whether or not it had been contained.