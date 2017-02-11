Large fire at Pureora Forest Park now 'well under control'

A large fire that burned through up to 35 hectares of the Pureora Forest Park is now "well under control", Fire Service say.

Firefighters battle fire that's ripping through the protected Poreora Forest Park near Taupo. Source: 1 NEWS

The Department of Conservation crew patrolled the area overnight after being alerted to the blaze near Taupo, Waikato yesterday afternoon.

Abou 10 fire crews are battling a fire spreading across seven hectares of the Pureora Forest Park near Taupo. Source: 1 NEWS

A fire spokeswoman told 1 NEWS the fire "just stopped short of the native forest and no conservation land was affected.

"Very cool temperatures overnight helped to suspend the fire.

"We are very happy with the situation."

A helicopter and earthworks were also required to bring the fire under control.