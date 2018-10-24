Large fire damages commercial building in south Auckland

Seven fire trucks were working into the early hours of the morning to put the fire out after being called to the blaze on Markedo Place about 11.15pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS the building was well-involved in flames on arrival and a second alarm was raised.

The crews managed to contain the fire before it spread to adjoining units in the commercial building block and the fire the was extinguished about 1.20am.

No people were believed to have been in the building at the time of the fire.