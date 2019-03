A large well-involved fire in Coopers Knob on Christchurch's Port Hills has been contained, but not extinguished.

Twelve fire appliances, including tankers, are battling the blaze.

Emergency services were called at around 10:30pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS the area is "very dry" and it received mutiple 111 calls, as the fire can be seen from a distance.