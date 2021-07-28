Large fire burns Auckland factory

A large fire closed part of a busy Auckland street earlier this evening.

Police say they are assisting Fire and Emergency NZ at a building fire on Ti Rakau Drive in Burswood, which began around 5pm.

There were 16 fire trucks at the scene and no reports of injuries at this stage, St John are also at the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ said they found the fire was "well-involved" when they arrived. The building is about 30 metres by 80 metres in size.

The fire has now been extinguished.

An eyewitness told 1 NEWS it appears the fire is at a plastics company.