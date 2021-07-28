TODAY |

Large fire burns Auckland factory

Source:  1 NEWS

A large fire closed part of a busy Auckland street earlier this evening.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ti Rakau Drive in Counties Manukau was closed as a result of the large fire. Source: Supplied

Police say they are assisting Fire and Emergency NZ at a building fire on Ti Rakau Drive in Burswood, which began around 5pm.

There were 16 fire trucks at the scene and no reports of injuries at this stage, St John are also at the scene. 

Fire and Emergency NZ said they found the fire was "well-involved" when they arrived. The building is about 30 metres by 80 metres in size.  

The fire has now been extinguished.

An eyewitness told 1 NEWS it appears the fire is at a plastics company.

Ti Rakau Drive was closed earlier today between Gossamer Drive and Trugood Drive. It has since re-opened.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Aussie Olympic hero jailed 25 years for drug smuggling
2
Fiji defend Olympic sevens title after beating New Zealand
3
'Like a breakup'- Dom Harvey leaves The Edge after 21 years
4
Is your car model one of the most commonly stolen in Auckland?
5
Hutt Valley residents fed up with deer invaders
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman charged over shooting in Wellington suburb

Two critically injured in Auckland car crash

Is your car model one of the most commonly stolen in Auckland?

Missing Alexandra teen last seen leaving school bus