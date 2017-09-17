Large fire breaks out at sawmill in Te Puke

Fire and Rescue New Zealand has extinguished a well-involved fire at Pukepine Sawmills in Te Puke.

A Google Earth image showing the location (highlighted) of the Pukepine Sawmill in Te Puke. Source: DigitalGlobe/GoogleData/SIO/NOAA/US Navy/GEBCO/Landsat/Copernicus

A 111 call came in just after 6am alerting them to the fire on Jellicoe Street and six engines and two water tankers fought the blaze.

The sawmill is a two-storey building, 30m x 20m.

There are no initial indications as to where the fire started and what caused it, a spokesperson said.