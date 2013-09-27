Large fire breaks out at chicken processing plant in Waikato

An electrical fault at an Ingham's Chicken processing plant in Waikato sparked a large response from fire crews this morning.

File picture. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene around 9am on Waihekau Road in Waitoa.

A Fire Service spokesperson said the electrical failure happened in one of the rooms.

"It took a while to contain as we had to wait for power companies to come in and isolate the power," he said.

The fire is now contained.

Six fire crews are in attendance and remain on scene.