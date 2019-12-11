Large fire on Auckland's Māngere Mountain being treated as suspicious

A large fire burning on Māngere Mountain in Auckland this morning has now been contained.

Police said in a statement the fire is being treated as suspicious.

While it is not threatening to the pubic, police said there was concern abut thick smoke in the area so advised people to stay indoors and shut doors and windows.

Local Jon Baulcomb filmed the blaze on Māngere Mountain and had been watching it for several hours, first posting about it on Facebook just after 2am.

Photos and videos from the scene showed bright flames lighting up through the night, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky.

At 6.45am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire had been contained.