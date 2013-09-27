Large farm shed near Ashburton goes up in flames

A large farm shed blaze is keeping Mid Canterbury's fire crews busy this morning.

The alarm was raised just after 5am after the fire was discovered in the 60 metre long shed on a farm on McDougalls Road, Lismore, near Ashburton.

Source: 1 NEWS

Southern Fire Communications Shift Manager Riwai Grace says Ashburton's three fire crews are all in attendance along with one from Geraldine.

He told 1 NEWS rural tankers from Hinds, Willowby, Mayfair are also providing support at the scene.

"The large shed has up to five different vehicles in it and the fire has also got into the silage next door to it," Mr Grace said.

"The crews are working to get it under control. Conditions are dry in the area so we'll be keeping an eye on the weather forecast for the next 24 hours – particularly the wind."