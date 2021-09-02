Large chemical spill clean up underway in Wellington

Fire and Emergency services have had to come out in large numbers in protective gear to deal with a large chemical spill in Wellington.

Nine Fire and Emergency appliances were sent to deal with the spill in Ngauranga on Thursday morning after they were alerted to the situation at 9.45am.

It's understood around 200 litres of chlorine dioxide spilled inside a commercial building on Centennial Highway, Ngauranga.

FENZ Central shift manager Belinda Beets confirmed the spill has been “isolated, contained, made safe and flushed”, and there is no environmental risk.