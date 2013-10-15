 

Large bushfire raging west of Queenstown

A large scrub fire roughly measuring one square kilometre is tearing through vegetation at Rat Point at Mount Creighton, around 28km west of Queenstown. 

No properties are at risk, but there are 11 fire crews on scene and several helicopter are there for reconnaissance. 

There are seven helicopters scheduled to fly in and provide assistance attacking the fire from air. 

Access to the area is difficult, and there are no immediate water supplies in the vicinity. 

The fire service was notified of the blaze just after 11pm. 

It started on the hillside, and then jumped across a road and has continued to spread.

Access to Glenorchy Rd is currently closed to the public. 

