Large building fire closes part of busy Auckland street

Source:  1 NEWS

A large fire has closed part of a busy Auckland street this evening.

Ti Rakau Drive in Counties Manukau was closed as a result of the large fire. Source: Supplied

Police say they are assisting Fire and Emergency NZ at a building fire on Ti Rakau Drive in Burswood, which began around 5pm.

There were 16 fire trucks at the scene and no reports of injuries at this stage, St John are also at the scene. 

Fire and Emergency NZ said they found the fire was "well-involved" when they arrived. The building is about 30 metres by 80 metres in size.  

The fire has now been extinguished.

An eyewitness told 1 NEWS it appears the fire is at a plastics company.

Ti Rakau Drive is closed between Gossamer Drive and Trugood Drive and motorists are asked to avoid the area as there is significant congestion.

