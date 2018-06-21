Large blaze at factory in South Auckland contained by 36 firefighters

Firefighters have contained a large blaze that broke out at a door-manufacturing factory in Takanini in South Auckland.

Ten crews and 36 firefighters eventually brought the fire under control after the first crews had arrived at the factory on Great South Rd at 5.30am.

Manufacturing machinery and power remained hazardous, Len Opai, senior station officer Counties Manukau area, said.

There were people inside the factory when the fire broke out but they evacuated safely, the spokesperson said.

The fire caused the Pak’n Save Papakura to open one hour later at 8am after smoke was coming in through the back door of the supermarket.

Crews arrived at the factory on Great South Rd at 5.30am. Source: Grahame Clark

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.