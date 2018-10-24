Large blaze burns across multiple buildings at Tasman holiday park

A large fire burning across multiple buildings at a farm and holiday park in Tasman overnight has now been contained.

Source: 1 NEWS

Twelve fire trucks were called to the scene at Old MacDonalds Farm & Holiday Park, in Marahau, at around 2.15am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The blaze was estimated to be around 60m by 40m, with sheds and possibly an office building on fire.



The fire has since been contained.