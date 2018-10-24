TODAY |

Large blaze burns across multiple buildings at Tasman holiday park

Source:  1 NEWS

A large fire burning across multiple buildings at a farm and holiday park in Tasman overnight has now been contained.

Source: 1 NEWS

Twelve fire trucks were called to the scene at Old MacDonalds Farm & Holiday Park, in Marahau, at around 2.15am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS. 

The blaze was estimated to be around 60m by 40m, with sheds and possibly an office building on fire.

The fire has since been contained.

Fire investigators will head to the scene later this morning. 

It is currently unknown whether the fire is suspicious.

New Zealand
Tasman
