Large Auckland Arts Festival show cancelled as coronavirus causes logistical issue

Auckland Arts Festival show Place Des Anges has been cancelled over the coronavirus outbreak causing logistical issues.

Place Des Agnes.

The large outdoor show featuring aerial performers was set to take place at Auckland Domain from March 13-15 as part of the 2020 Festival.

A press release from the festival states "the cancellation has been caused by major freight issues related to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent cancellation of air cargo flights worldwide."

Auckland Arts Festival chief executive David Inns gave a statement on the cancellation.

“We have now exhausted all options and today made the very difficult decision to cancel Place des Anges. Like the performers, we are all very disappointed that we are no longer able to present this very special show in Auckland.

“The cost to bring the freight to New Zealand for the show have escalated over the weeks to the point where it is now no longer feasible for the ongoing financial viability of the Festival.”

Auckland Festival Trust chair John Judge said the Festival Board had carefully weighed up all factors and cancellation was the only option.

“We could not put the future of the Festival in jeopardy.”

Tickets will be fully refunded via Ticketmaster. Those who booked online or over the phone with a credit card will receive automatic refunds. Please allow up to five working days for these to be processed.

Those who purchased in person at outlets can return to the point of sale or call Ticketmaster on 09 951 2501.