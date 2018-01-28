Lantern festival to light up Auckland Harbour Bridge over next four nights

It's not every day a dog is seen chasing a ball along the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Source: 1 NEWS

But thanks to some creative technology that's exactly what's going to happen during the Auckland Lantern Festival, the culmination of Chinese New Year festivities.

Auckland's Waitemata Harbour will come to life every evening from today to Sunday, with a spectacular three minute solar energy light and sound show on the Harbour Bridge to mark the festival.

This is the first time the bridge has been lit for the festival, and to mark the Year of the Dog, a special animation of a dog has been created as part of the show - utilising 90,000 LED lights - pulsing across the bridge.

Vector Lights is behind the spectacular show which will happen in 30 minute intervals from 8:30pm to midnight.

''For the Lantern Festival, and to mark the significance of it being the Year of the Dog, we wanted to create something that would reflect the energy and exuberance of dogs,'' says Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development general manager destination, Steve Armitage.