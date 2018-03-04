Lantern Festival fast becoming Auckland's biggest cultural event

Source:
Auckland's Lantern Festival celebrating Chinese new year has been drawing tens of thousands to the Auckland Domain since Thursday night.
Around 200,000 were expected over four nights making it the countries largest festival.
By 2038 the Chinese population is expected to double in New Zealand and organisers say the event's about sharing a snapshot of Chinese culture with the 60 per cent of non-Asians who attend.
"The core of this festival is social impact, it's about social cohesion, sharing and also about educating other communities " says Event Producer, Eric Ngan.
Auckland's Harbour Bridge is set to be lit up tonight, with fireworks just after 10pm as the celebrations at the domain end with a bang
