'Laneway is where I did permanent damage to the hearing in my left ear' - PM hitting annual music festival today

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is heading back to the annual Laneway music festival today in celebration of Auckland Anniversary which is the event known for her most prominent DJ act. 

It’ll be a short visit today, but Ms Ardern spent a bit longer in the past when she played at the event.
Those heading to the festival will see British DJ Bonobo, The War On Drugs and Kiwi musician Baynk​. 

The festival is in its nineth year and has had a number of homes including Britomart and Silo Park.

Organisers said last year Albert Park will be the festival's home for the next five years.

Speaking on TVNZ's Breakfast programme this morning, Jacinda Ardern said she will be making a brief appearance at the festival.

The PM wasn't fazed when asked how she was coping as a "working mum, and working PM"

"If I could've picked I would've been there later in the day because I know Aldous Harding is playing, DIE DIE DIE is playing," the Prime Minister stated. 

"Laneway is actually where I did permanently damage the hearing in my left ear by DJing in a silo. I was DJ in a concrete tube I don't recommend that without proper protection but earmuffs arenot a good look."

It's just one of the events that Aucklander's will be flocking to today. 

The City of Sails is commemorating its maritime and trading history with one of the world's biggest one-day sailing regattas.

The Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta attracts a huge fleet of vessels including, tall ships, gaff riggers, sloops, racing keelers, multi-hulls, sailing dinghies, radio controlled boats, waka ama, sea scout craft, restored classic yachts, and an armada of more than 20 vintage tugboats, organisers say.

The Viaduct and Wynyard Quarter area is expected to turn into "party central".

Today is also a provincial holiday in Buller, Nelson, Marlborough and Northland.
 

