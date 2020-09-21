Lane closures avoided on Auckland Harbour Bridge as winds fail to reach 90kph limit

No lanes were closed on Auckland's Harbour Bridge after wind gusts failed to reach the 90kph closure limit.

Commuters are being asked to work from home if they can, catch public transport or travel outside peak times. Source: rnz.co.nz

MetService had forecast gusts from the west reaching up to 110kph for a short time from about 10.15am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency senior journey manager Neil Walker said the winds eased off at about 10am and lane closures weren't required.

“Our threshold for closing lanes was the wind gusting to 80kmh. The wind got to 74kmh before easing back just after 10am,” Walker said, according to Stuff.

Motorists, especially drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcycles, were advised to avoid the bridge this morning and use the Western Ring Route on State Highway 16 and State Highway 18.

The strut was damaged by the strut. Source: rnz.co.nz

"The Auckland Harbour Bridge is safe for use despite the damage done to the superstructure last Friday. However, it is in a vulnerable state until we complete a permanent repair so we want to do all we can to protect the bridge and the people using it," Walker said.

"Waka Kotahi acknowledges the lane closures will cause disruption and inconvenience, but safety is our priority and the lanes closures will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so."