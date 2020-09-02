TODAY |

Landmark decision: Supreme Court allows high-profile Peter Ellis appeal to continue despite his death

Source: 

The Supreme Court has allowed the appeal by Peter Ellis against 16 charges of sexual offending to continue after his death.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Christchurch Civic Creche worker, found guilty of child molestation in 1993, always maintained his innocence. Source: 1 NEWS

By Meriana Johnsen of rnz.co.nz

The former Christchurch Civic Creche worker always maintained his innocence after being found guilty of 16 counts of sexual abuse in 1993, and repeatedly sought to overthrow the convictions.

Ellis appealed twice to the Court of Appeal. The first appeal quashed three of the convictions, and the second appeal - against the remaining 13 convictions - was dismissed in 1999.

Ellis died in September last year, two months after his right to appeal those remaining convictions was granted by the Supreme Court.

Your playlist will load after this ad

His death today comes before his final bid to clear his name could reach the Supreme Court. Source: 1 NEWS

His counsel, Natalie Coates, argued in the Supreme Court in June that both Māori and Pākehā have mana in death and if the appellant was successful, this would have an impact on his mana and that of his whānau.

The Supreme Court is not providing the reasons for granting the continuation until Ellis's appeal is heard.

Coates told RNZ's Midday Report the decision was still significant.

"This is the first time a substantive criminal appeal has been able to continue in light of the death of a person.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nigel Hampton QC talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the 1993 case and Ellis’ last hope at ridding his 16 sexual assault convictions. Source: Breakfast

"Now of course we don't know the reason that the Supreme Court have made the decision to allow the appeal and we made a number of different arguments in that respect, including in relation to tikanga, but of course we won't know the specific precedent until the substantive decision is released."

She said tikanga Māori was a "thread" of law that should be drawn upon by the courts where relevant.

She was "optimistic" that when the Supreme Court's reasons for the decision were finally released, those the tikanga arguments would be part of the basis for granting the appeal.

She said all parties would now meet to arrange a hearing date, which she anticipated would not be until next year.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Christchurch flour mill fined $300k after worker paralysed from fall
2
Next step will be timing of Auckland's move from Alert Level 2.5 to 2 - Dr Bloomfield
3
Coronavirus-hit Victoria extends state of emergency for extra six months
4
Any changes to alert levels to be signalled on Friday, Jacinda Ardern confirms
5
Auckland police seeking 'dangerous' man with distinctive face and neck tattoos
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ban on Aucklanders travelling outside city should have continued into Level 2, epidemiologist says
05:56

Home ownership 'absolutely crucial for Kiwi way of life' - Judith Collins

Los Angeles police fatally shoot Black man who dropped gun while fleeing
05:39

More elderly needing help as 'true face of homelessness' revealed by pandemic